PM to inaugurate Global Investors meet in Jaipur on Mon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a brief visit to the state capital here on Monday for inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit.

According to Official sources, the PM will reach the Sanganer International airport here by the special plane around 10:10hrs on Monday.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his ministerial colleagues and dignitaries from different walks of life will receive him at the airport.From the airport, Mr Modi will fly by helicopter to the venue of the summit, Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC). He will also address a public meeting before flying back to Delhi later in the afternoon.

The investors summit is being held here between December 9 and 11 entrepreneurs – investors from more than 30 countries and different states are expected to participate in the three day event.According to the organising authorities, the mega event and pre summit meets are expected to attract hefty investment of around Rs 20 lakh crore in the state.