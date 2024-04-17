PM to hold 5 rallies & road show in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh and charge up the atmosphere ahead of the second, third and fourth phase of general elections.

At present, four rallies have been proposed for six Lok Sabha constituencies where voting will be held in the second, third and fourth phase of elections in the state.

According to the programme prepared by the state BJP, the Prime Minister will hold a rally in Gajraula of Amroha Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. On April 22, a rally will be held in Aligarh – for Aligarh and Hathras Lok Sabha seats.

According to sources, the PM will address a joint rally for Agra and Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituencies on April 25. After this, there will be a joint rally in favour of the candidates from Budaun and Aonla seats on the same day. PM Modi will hold his last rally in Shahjahanpur on the same day.

Next day on April 26, Modi will hold a road show in Bareilly in favour of BJP candidate Chhatrapal Gangwar.

Elections for 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases.