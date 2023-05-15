PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in various Central and state government departments on Tuesday, via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will address these appointees on the occasion.

As part of the Rozgar Mela series, the job letters will be distributed at 45 locations across the country. The recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub divisional officer, tax assistants, assistant enforcement officer, inspectors and nursing officers.

The other posts for the recruits will be assistant security officers, fireman, assistant accounts officer, assistant audit officer, divisional accountant, auditor, constable, head constable, assistant commandant, principal, trained graduate teacher, assistant registrar, assistant professor, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the prime minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly-inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.