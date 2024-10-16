PM to attend International Abhidhamma Divas at Vigyan Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of the International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language at a function at Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday.

Mr Modi posted on the X: “A special programme celebrating our rich culture! At 10 AM tomorrow, 17th October, I will take part in a programme to celebrate International Abhidhamma Divas and the Cabinet’s decision to confer Classical Language Status on the Pali language.”

The prime minister will also address the gathering at the occasion.

Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after teaching Abhidhamma. The recent recognition of Pali as a classical language, along with four other languages, enhances the significance of this year’s Abhidhamma Divas celebrations as Lord Buddha’s teachings on Abhidhamma are originally available in Pali language.

The International Abhidhamma Divas celebration, organised by the government of India and the International Buddhist Confederation, will see the participation of academicians and monks from 14 countries and a significant number of young experts on Buddha Dhamma from various Universities across India.