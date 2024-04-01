PM to address poll rally in Saharanpur on Apr 6

Logo

# India

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | April 1, 2024 5:26 pm

PM Narendra Modi

After attending a mammoth NDA rally in Meerut on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend his second election rally in Saharanpur on April 6.

BJP sources informed here on Monday that the PM would attend the election rally in Saharanpur on April 6 afternoon before holding a roadshow in Ghaziabad to wind up his day’s programmee.

Modi will again address an election meeting in Pilibhit on April 9 and then in Moradabad on April 16.

Saharanpur, Pilibhit, and Moradabad will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections slated on April 19. Meerut, where the PM launched his campaign, will go to polls on April 26.

