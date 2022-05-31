PM stops cavalcade to receive mother’s painting from Shimla girl 

To connect with the people of Himachal Pradesh, which has been his ‘Karma Bhoomi’ in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, stopped his cavalcade during a roadshow in Shimla to receive his mother’s painting.

As the PM was taking part in the roadshow in Shimla to mark the completion of eight years of BJP government at the Centre, he stopped the cavalcade after spotting a Shimla girl holding out a painting of his mother, Heeraben Modi.

The girl identified as Anu was standing amidst a crowd on Mall Road which had gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi when the PM spotted the painting.

The PM accepted the painting from the girl who told him that she had already sent his painting to him via the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He also enquired about her work and gave his blessing to her.