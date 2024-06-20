PM reaffirms commitment to further strengthen Indo-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to further strengthen Indo-US relations for the global good.

The prime minister was talking to a seven-member US Congressional delegation, led by Rep. Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which called on him.

Other members of the delegation included Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Amerish Babulal “Ami Bera” and Rep. Jim McGovern.

Advertisement

The PM highlighted the significant role played by the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress in advancing India-US ties, which are based on shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties

The delegation members congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his election for the historic third consecutive term.

They expressed deep appreciation for the scale, fairness, and transparency of the recently concluded world’s largest democratic electoral exercise in India.

The delegation described the India-US relations as the most consequential one and expressed their strong support for further deepening Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership in all areas, including trade, new and emerging technology, defence, people to people-to-people exchanges.

The PM recalled his state visit to the US in June last year during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a historic second time.

The US delegation’s meeting took place a day after it met with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was part of the delegation, later wrote on X: “Today, it was my honor to join a bipartisan Congressional delegation to meet with His Holiness, the 14th @DalaiLama, in Dharamsala, India. In our meeting, we strongly reaffirmed Congressional support for the people of Tibet.”

The US Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday. Its scheduled meeting with the Dalai Lama was strongly opposed by China.

Last week, the US Congress passed a Bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.