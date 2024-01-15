PM, Putin agree to develop roadmap for strengthening privileged partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

”Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” the PM said in a social media post on ‘X’ later.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in the follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said. They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to President Putin for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured him of India’s full support.

The conversation between the two leaders took place closely on the heels of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia.