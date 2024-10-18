PM on a brief visit to his constituency Varanasi on Sunday

Blowing The PM will come to Kashi on October 20 on a 54-hour visit. In view of his arrival, a team of Special Protection Group (SPG) officers is already camping here and reviewing the security measures.

The SPG team held an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting with the police administration as well as officials of electricity, municipal corporation, PWD and health departments at Babatpur Airport, Shankara Eye Hospital and Sigra Sports Stadium. Along with this, inspection was also done by road from Babatpur Airport to Sigra Stadium via Tulsipatti. Mr Modi will go from Babatpur International Airport to Shankara Eye Hospital and then to Sigra Stadium by road. In view of this, SPG has asked for proper barricading on both sides of the road, officials here on Friday said.

They said SPG has informed that the traffic management plan should be made in such a way that the people going to the airport, coming out and the common people in the city do not face any problem. Local police and intelligence units remained extra vigilant. Verification of people living in the vicinity of both the event venues was being done. Roof top forces were deployed on buildings on both sides of the route through which the PM will pass. He will inaugurate the Townhall Shopping Complex to street vendors as a gift before Diwali. The street vendors adjacent to the park wall will be given shops in the town hall located at Maidagin. This will ease the traffic system in Maidagin area too.

Advertisement

He will inaugurate the completed R Jhunjhunwala Shankara Super Specialty Eye Hospital on Harhua-Bawatpur road on Sunday. Patients will get subsidized treatment facilities in the hospital. Work will be done in the hospital on cross subsidization model (75:25). In this, the money coming from the treatment of paying patients will be used for the treatment of needy ones.That means 25 per cent people will bear the cost of free surgeries for 75 per cent beneficiaries.

Dr. RV Ramani, founder and managing trustee of Shankara Eye Foundation, said that along with Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Peethadhipati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswati will also be present in the inauguration programme. Besides , PM will inaugurate the renovated Sigra stadium , where he is expected to address a meeting before leaving for New Delhi.