Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon and will lay foundation stones for Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district.

PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for rail and road sector projects worth over Rs 4000 crores during his visit.

“Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of more than Rs. 100 crores. The magnificent memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji. It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay etc,” an official statement issued by Prime Minister office said.

According to officials, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in February this year announced plans to build Sant Ravidas Temple and his memorial in Badtuma in Sagar district. The temple will be built in Nagar style. An interpretation museum will also be constructed to showcase work and personality of Sant Ravidas. Four galleries will be made in the museum, in which Bhakti Marg, contribution to the Nirgun Panth, philosophy of the saint Ravidas and his literature, details of harmony will also be there.

“At around 2:15 PM, PM Modi will reach Sagar district, where he will perform Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal. At around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in a public programme at Dhana where he will lay the foundation stone for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial,” PMO said in its release.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs 4000 crores.

He will also dedicate the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crores.

The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2475 crores, passes through Kota and Baran districts in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar districts in Madhya Pradesh.

“The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and will help improve train speed along the route,” PMO release said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 1580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori – Vidisha – Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa, it added.

The State is set to go to Assembly polls later this year.