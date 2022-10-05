PM Narendra Modi participates in Kullu Dussehra celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the opening of Rath Yatra of International Kullu Dussehra at Dhalpur Ground on Wednesday.

Modi walked to the main attraction of the weeklong festival with thousands of other devotees and paid his obeisance to Bhagwan Raghunath.

He greeted everyone present on the occasion and witnessed the divine Rath Yatra along with the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

This was the first time ever that the Prime Minister of India had participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and BJP State President Suresh Kumar Kashyap among others.