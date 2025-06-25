PM Modi’s Plea: Share Experiences of Emergency Era on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens who lived through the Emergency period in India between 1975 and 1977 to share their experiences on social media.

This appeal comes as his own experiences during that time have been compiled into a book titled “The Emergency Diaries — Years that Forged a Leader. “

The Prime Minister on Wednesday (June 25), marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, said that no Indian will ever forget how the spirit of the Constitution was violated and the voice of Parliament muzzled. He called it ”one of the darkest chapters” in India’s democratic history.

In a series of posts on handle X, he said: “Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished, and several political leaders, social workers, students, and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest. “



“The Emergency Diaries chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time,” PM Modi said.



He expressed his gratitude to Bluekraft Digital Foundation for curating these experiences into a book, which offers a rare glimpse into his formative years as a young RSS Pracharak fighting against the Emergency.



The book highlights PM Modi’s role in distributing banned literature, organising underground meetings, and sustaining public morale during the Emergency.



It presents PM Modi as part of a covert network resisting the regime, showcasing his commitment to restoring democracy. The book is a tribute to those who refused to be silenced during the Emergency, offering insights into the early trials that shaped PM Modi’s leadership.



By sharing their stories on social media, citizens can help create awareness among the youth about this significant period in Indian history. PM Modi’s appeal aims to preserve the collective memory of the Emergency era and its impact on India’s democracy.