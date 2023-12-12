PM Modi’s ‘Money Heist’ dig at Congress over Dhiraj Sahu cash haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday feared to the famous Netflix series ‘Money Heist’ as he took a dig at the Congress party over the recovery of a huge cash haul during the income tax raids at its Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Sharing a video posted by the BJP on X”, PM Modi said, “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!”

The BJP had shared spoof video of Spanish show ‘Money Heist’ (English name) to target the Congress party over Dhiraj Sahu IT raids, in which more than Rs 350 crore cash was recovered.

The video titled ‘Congress presents the Money Heist’ showed cash-filled racks of almirahs IT sleuths found at one of the premises linked to Sahu’s liquor firm.

However, the Congress party has distanced itself from the businesses of Dhiraj Sahu in a statement issued after the IT raids recovery the huge cash haul, said to be the biggest recovery by any probe agency in a single operation.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.

The BJP, however, has ramped up it’s attack on the Congress party and demanded Rahul Gandhi’s clarification over the issue.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi has posted about the IT raids. Earlier, he had posted a newspaper article showing the cash-stuffed almirahs and said that it is Modi’s guarantee that every single penny looted form people will be taken back.