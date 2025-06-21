PM Modi’s life is an example of Yoga benefits: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a living testament to the benefits of yoga as he works tirelessly and energetically and makes seamless transitions between countries and states without fatigue, exemplifying the transformative power of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

“I will not delve into an elaborate explanation of yoga. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stands as a living testament to its benefits working tirelessly and energetically, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 12 months a year,” he said after participating in a mass yoga event to mark the 11th International Yoga Day at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute campus in the national capital.

On the occasion, the minister also recounted a life-changing experience when he suffered serious injuries due to a severe accident in 1998.

“At that time, I could not even imagine walking again but it was yoga that played a pivotal role in my recovery. Today, I am able to lead a healthy, normal life free from the lasting effects of those injuries, thanks to the transformative power of yoga,” the Union Agriculture Minister was quoted as saying in the official release issued here.

Emphasizing the importance of incorporating yoga into everyday life, Chouhan urged individuals to treat yoga not as a one-day ritual, but as a consistent practice that promotes long-term well-being.

“Even if nothing else is followed, yoga alone practiced regularly for health and happiness can make a profound difference,” he said.

“Let yoga become a part of daily life,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of proper guidance, advising that ‘asanas’ (the Yoga postures) should be performed under the supervision of trained instructors to avoid injury or adverse effects from incorrect technique.

Talking about ‘pranayama’ (breath regulation), Chouhan said that mastering the breath through pranayama can deliver remarkable benefits.

“According to our ancient wisdom, a healthy body is wealth. Nothing can be achieved without a healthy body. We must treat our body as a temple, with the same reverence and discipline. An unhealthy body neither ensures worldly success nor spiritual fulfillment,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the enthusiastic participation in the yoga session by officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, scientists, farmers, and representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The event also witnessed the active involvement of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women entrepreneurs from self-help groups who are driving transformative change at the grassroots level.

“Yoga must be embraced wholeheartedly not just once a year, but as a daily commitment. Good health allows us to live joyfully and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s prosperity,” he added.

Addressing the farming community, Chouhan emphasized that sound health is foundational for productive agriculture.

“Farming can be performed effectively only when the body is fit. Several yoga postures also support the physical demands of agricultural work,” he explained.

For scientists, yoga enhances concentration and mental clarity, essential for research. Similarly, Lakhpati Didis, who manages both livelihood and family responsibilities, will find great value in regular yoga practice, the minister said.