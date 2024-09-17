PM Modi’s life embodies the journey from zero to top: UP CM

In honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the life and achievements of the Prime Minister at Patel Park, GPO, Lucknow, on Tuesday.

During the event, CM Yogi highlighted the inspirational journey of PM Modi, stating that the journey from zero to the the top is the essence of Prime Minister Modi’s life.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi remarked, “PM Modi has faced struggles, but his purity of life, hard work, and honesty have defined his path. His immense love for the nation and complete dedication to Mother India have brought about a transformative change in the country over the past decade.”

He further emphasized that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a global power, balancing its faith and heritage while driving forward with full commitment to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore countrymen.

The CM said that in the last ten years people have witnessed the emergence of a new India, one that is progressing toward the vision of a developed nation under PM Modi’s leadership. “This exhibition offers us all the chance to explore and reflect on the extraordinary journey of the Prime Minister”, he stated.

Before inaugurating the exhibition, CM Yogi paid tribute to Sardar Patel by garlanding his statue. He then toured the exhibition, which illustrates the profound impact of PM Modi’s leadership on India’s global standing and domestic growth, portraying his life as an example of relentless commitment to national service.

The Chief Minister highlighted the various programs held across the country to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, emphasizing that despite torrential rain, the enthusiasm of party workers remained high.

Speaking about his participation in events in Varanasi earlier in the day, the CM noted that no natural disaster could dampen the spirits of those dedicated to the cause.

He pointed out that the current celebrations mark the start of a series of programs leading up to the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25, and continuing until October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He urged participation in numerous creative campaigns during this period.

The CM said, “Cleanliness is one of PM Modi’s top priorities, and we must all actively engage in this mission.” He called for a collective effort to eliminate single-use plastics, which pose a threat to both the environment and public health, urging people to fully support the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He stressed that when citizens participate in national programs, they achieve greater success. He added that public involvement in such initiatives provides inspiration to many and opens new paths for development, with the Swachh Bharat Mission serving as a prime example of this transformative impact.

The Chief Minister emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to environmental conservation, highlighting the state’s significant achievements in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

He shared that Uttar Pradesh has surpassed the target of planting over 36 crore trees, and in the past seven and a half years, the state has successfully planted more than 210 crore trees. He stated that the visible results of these efforts are attracting international attention.

CM Yogi noted that many global organizations have joined Uttar Pradesh’s initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.

As part of these efforts, Rs 200 crore has been approved and distributed to farmers and individuals who registered for the campaign. A continuous flow of financial assistance is being provided to 25,000 farmers in recognition of their contributions to environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister encouraged everyone to actively participate in various upcoming creative programs during this fortnight, which include initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, blood donation camps, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

He said that these programs are vital to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for the state and the nation.