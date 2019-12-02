Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an emotional letter on a day after India observed the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to the youngest survivor, Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg from Israel, who was a toddler when he witnessed the incident.

The 26/11 tragedy took place on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai which killed 166 people and injured over 300 others.

At the time of the incident, Moshe was two years old when his parents were gunned down by the terrorists at Nariman House in Mumbai. he was saved by his nanny, Sandra Samuels from the indiscriminate firing by the terrorists.

A picture was captured of Sandra rescuing the toddler which became an iconic photograph across the globe.

In a letter on November 27, starting with Namaste, PM Modi wrote, “As you make this important transition and cross a significant landmark in the journey of your life, the courage of Sandra and prayers of the people of India will continue to bless you for a long, healthy and successful life.”

“Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss,” he added.

He further wrote, “The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai clearly failed. They could not subdue our vibrant diversity. Nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward. Today, India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred.”

In 2017, during his visit to Israel, PM Modi had met Moshe. Recalling the meet, he said, “I warmly remember meeting you in Jerusalem, along with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I hope that your wish to return some day to Chabad House in Mumbai as its Director comes true.”