PM Modi: Wave of development in Bodoland after Peace Accord

Inaugurating the first Bodoland Mohotsov here on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the NDA government committed to ensuring progress and prosperity for the vibrant Bodo community.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister declared, “A strong foundation for the bright future of the Bodo people has been laid.”

He pointed out that the Central government has given a special package of Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland while the Assam government has given a special development package. “More than Rs 700 crore has been spent on the development of infrastructure related to education, health and culture in Bodoland,” he said.

Mr Modi said in the last four years, the development of Bodoland has been accelerated. “After the signing of the Peace Accord, Bodoland has witnessed a wave of development. I feel very satisfied after looking at the positive and encouraging results of the Peace Accord,” he added.

“Today’s occasion is very emotional for me. 50 years of bloodshed, 50 years of violence, and 3-4 generations of youth were consumed in this violence. After so many decades, Bodos are celebrating the festival today. In the year 2020, after the Bodo Peace Accord, I got the opportunity to come to Kokrajhar. The love and affection you gave me there, it felt as if you considered me one of your own. I will always remember that moment,” the prime minister said.

The two-day Mahotsav is being organised here at SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex will last till November 15. It is a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a Vibrant Bodo Society. It aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the North East.

The theme of the Mohotsov is ‘Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat’ with a focus on the rich culture, language, and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It aims to capitalise on the rich cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity, and touristic potential of Bodoland.

Significantly, the Mohotsov is also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister.

The peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland but also served as a catalyst for the settlement of other issues.