PM Modi visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, assures all assistance for the relief and rehabilitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the landslide-hit areas in Kerala’s Wayanad to assess the impact of the devastating calamity that has claimed around 300 lives and leaving many others missing. He promised all assistance for relief and rehabilitation work in the disaster-hit area, asserting that funds will not be a problem in this respect.

Mr Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and officials, visited the disaster-affected areas in Chooralmala.

The Prime Minister, who reached Chooralmala at around 1 p.m. on Saturday visited the Vellaarmala higher secondary school which was heavily impacted by the landslides that hit Wayanad.

Advertisement

Mr Modi was deeply moved upon seeing the damage at the school and sought information regarding the students studying in the school and the prospects of their future education from Kerala chief secretary V Venu.

He also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who were accompanying him: “How many children lost their loved ones?”

He walked about half a kilometre down the school road and saw the depth of the calamity – he saw the flattened houses, collapsed buildings, mangled vehicles, huge uprooted trees and massive boulders strewn around the area.

The Prime Minister also walked across the Bailey bridge constructed by the Army and spoke to Army officers, NDRF personnel and the officials involved in the rescue mission.

Earlier, Mr Modi undertook an aerial survey of the disaster-stricken areas in Wayanad district.

During the aerial survey, Mr Modi observed the extensive devastation in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimatta – villages that were among the worst-hit by the landslides.

Mr Modi also visited a relief camp functioning at St. Joseph’s School, Meppadi. He spent 25 minutes there engaging with several individuals impacted by the disaster.

The Prime Minister also visited the WIMS hospital, where the injured are undergoing treatment and heard from some of them the dreadful experience they had.

After a review meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall in Kalpetta, Mr Modi said he has sought a detailed memorandum on the damage from the state government. “The (Central) government will act favourably once we get the memorandum,” the PM said.

He said funds will not be a problem for the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors of the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district.

Mr Modi said both the state and the Centre will join hands for the rehabilitation work. Central ministers and officials have already had a round of discussion. “The country and the government are with the survivors. We wish to let the affected know that they are not alone,” he said.

Recalling his experience as a relief volunteer during the tragedy at Morbi in Gujarat in 1979, Mr Modi said he can understand the grief of the survivors. “A long-term project is needed to address the issues related to children, who are victims of the tragedy,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Kannur International Airport at 11 a.m. He was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the airport Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur.