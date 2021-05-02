In a meeting with his council of ministers, the first one since the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed ways of further streamlining the Covid management mechanism to ensure timely supply of oxygen and medicines to patients battling a scarcity of the two across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers on Friday to stay in touch with the people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback on the situation.

The meeting discussed the various steps being undertaken including coordination with the states, augmenting medical capacities and boosting oxygen availability, the Prime Minister stated on Twitter after the meeting.

The meeting, held virtually through video conferencing, was attended, apart from the council of ministers, by Niti Aayog member V K Paul. Taking serious note of the situation, the council of ministers earlier termed the global pandemic a ‘once in a century crisis’.

They called for wider participation of society in controlling the spread by adopting ‘Covid appropriate’ behaviour. The PM underlined the need for greater involvement of ministers in Covid management in their respective constituencies.