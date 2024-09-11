PM Modi unveils vision to make India global hub for green hydrogen at ICGH-2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated the second edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2024) in Delhi via video message.

The prime minister reiterated India’s commitment to tackling climate change and the emergence of green hydrogen as a promising addition to the world’s energy landscape. “India is fully committed to building a cleaner, greener planet. We were the first among G20 nations to meet our Paris Agreement commitments on green energy, well ahead of schedule. While we continue to strengthen existing solutions, we are also focused on embracing new and innovative approaches,” he said.

He said green hydrogen is one such breakthrough with the potential to decarbonise hard-to-electrify sectors like refineries, fertilizers, steel, and heavy-duty transportation.

PM Modi further highlighted, “We aim to position India as a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen. The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, is a critical step toward realising this ambition. It will drive innovation, build infrastructure, stimulate industry growth, and attract investment in the green hydrogen sector.”

He emphasised India’s leadership in renewable energy development, stating, “India’s non-fossil fuel capacity has increased nearly 300% over the last decade, and our solar energy capacity has seen an astounding 3000% growth in the same period.”

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri emphasised the ambitious targets set by India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission.

“India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 involves a multifaceted approach, including a significant focus on green hydrogen. Our goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen by 2030 is a critical step in decarbonizing our economy. This will require an investment of $100 billion and the development of 125 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity,” he said.

The minister said the mission will not only reduce 15 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually but will also generate substantial savings in imports. “We are implementing pilot projects, hydrogen hubs, and R&D initiatives to drive innovation in this sector, supported by a robust financial outlay and a comprehensive incentive framework,” he added.

The session also featured a Video Presentation titled “India’s Journey Towards a Green Hydrogen Economy” illustrating India’s progress and future aspirations in the green hydrogen sector.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, in association with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, are organising the 2nd International Conference of Green Hydrogen 2024.