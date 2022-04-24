PM Modi has unique way of connecting with people: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the 88th edition of Mann ki Baat and said that the Prime Minister always highlights social issues without being political, adding that PM Modi has a unique way to connect with the people.

Addressing a booth meeting here today, Nadda said, “PM Modi has always kept social issues in front of us (during Mann Ki Baat), without being political. He uses a unique way to connect to people. He listens to people and gives solutions. It is a blessing to have him as our Prime Minister.” The BJP chief highlighted that the figures of both IMF and World Bank which have come now, in the last seven years under the leadership of respected PM Modi, reflect that about 12 per cent of poverty has been eradicated from the country over the years and it is our good fortune that people have been raised from the poverty line.

“Our leaders give us knowledge of not only political but also social subjects,” Nadda said while lauding the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also gives us knowledge of our culture by mentioning our religious texts, he said.

Nadda said that it is our responsibility to listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat in a collective form to help in the development of the country.

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 88th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which is his monthly radio address, broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

(ANI inputs)