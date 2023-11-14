PM Modi to visit Jharkhand: Roadshow and several projects to be launched in next 48 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Tuesday, during which he will undertake a roadshow and launch several projects.

The PM will be received by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor C P Radhakrishnan when he arrives at Birsa Munda Airport in the evening. According to officials, Modi will next embark on a 10-kilometer roadshow that will end at Raj Bhavan.

They stated that in honour of “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,” he will unveil a ₹24,000 crore project on Wednesday that aims to develop Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Along with launching the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” Modi will also unveil and lay the groundwork for projects worth ₹7,200 crore in the state and distribute the fifteenth installment of ₹18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN programme.

Party office-bearers said that at ten points along the route, including as Birsa Chowk, Harmu Chowk, and the Ratu Road roundabout, BJP workers and leaders will greet him throughout the roadshow.

The presence of the PM has led to an increase in security.

The PM will visit the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom warrior Museum in Ranchi on Wednesday morning. After that, he will fly to Ulihatu village in the Khunti district, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, where Modi will honor the freedom warrior with flowers.

An official release indicated that Modi will be the first prime minister to visit Ulihatu.

The Prime Minister will take part in a celebration commemorating Khunti’s third “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.” At the event, he would introduce the “Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission” and the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.”

Reaching out to people and raising awareness of welfare programs including access to LPG cylinders, electricity connections, basic financial services, sanitation facilities, housing for the impoverished, food security, healthy nutrition, dependable healthcare, and clean drinking water will be the main goals of the yatra.

According to the announcement, potential beneficiaries would be enrolled using the information gathered during the yatra.

Launching the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, the prime minister will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans at Khunti.

By January 25 of the following year, the yatra will have traversed every district in the nation. It will begin in areas having a sizable tribal population.

According to the statement, PVTG habitations, the majority of which are remote, dispersed, and inaccessible, will receive basic amenities like electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation, as well as improved access to education, health, and nutrition.

In 220 districts throughout 22,544 villages across 18 states and Union territories, there are around 28 lakh PVTGs from 75 different tribes.

He will also directly transfer benefits to over eight crore beneficiaries, making available the fifteenth installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). To date, the plan has seen 14 installments totaling more than ₹2.62 lakh crore deposited into farmers’ accounts.

According to the announcement, the prime minister will launch and lay the cornerstone for projects totaling about ₹7,200 crore in the fields of coal, petroleum, natural gas, rail, and roads.

The new IIM Ranchi campus, the new IIT-ISM Dhanbad hostel, the Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro, and the doubling of railway tracks in the Hatia-Pakra, Talgaria-Bokaro, and Jarangdih-Patratu sections are among the projects that will be launched.

The 52-km Mahagama-Hansdiha part of NH-133, the 45-km Basukinath-Deoghar section of NH-114 A, the KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant, and the new IIIT Ranchi academic and administrative building are among the projects for which the foundation will be laid.

Following the event, he will take a plane back to Ranchi, from where he will depart on Wednesday afternoon for Delhi.

There will be traffic restrictions from 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on the route from the airport to Raj Bhavan due to the PM’s roadshow.