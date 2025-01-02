PM Modi to send ceremonial chadar to Ajmer Dargah on Jan 4

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will present a ceremonial ‘chadar’ (clock) sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dargah Sharif of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on January 4 .

The tradition is observed annually during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where the prime minister’s chadar is offered at the Dargah Sharif. The Union minister for minority affairs customarily represents the prime minister during this significant occasion.

Advertisement

Since assuming office as prime minister, Modi has offered a ‘chadar’ to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Advertisement

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the ‘Chadar’ was presented to the shrine by then Union minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood in the country by sending a ‘chadar’ to Ajmer Sharif.

PM Modi has consistently sent a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah since 2014.

Naqvi said, “Along with the chadar, the prime minister conveys a message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the country. It gives me immense joy that I have personally taken the chadar to Ajmer around nine times. This time, a minister will represent the PM in delivering the chadar, which is a wonderful gesture.”

Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor to the Ajmer Dargah chief and the Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, welcomed the move and highlighted the Prime Minister’s commitment to the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Samman (solidarity, development, trust, and respect for all).

“This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country,” Chishti stated. “Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India’s deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints,” hetold a news agency.

Rijiju is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday and will travel to Ajmer by road. The chadar offering ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Ajmer Dargah Sharif.

During this visit, Union Minister Rijiju will also launch the web portal of Dargah Sharif and the ‘Garib Nawaz’ mobile app, aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees. Additionally, the Urs Manual, detailing the operation and arrangements for the Urs, will be released.

The new web portal provides comprehensive information about the life and teachings of Khwaja Saheb. It also offers details about facilities provided by the Dargah Committee, such as ‘langar’ and ‘deg’ services, and includes an option for online guesthouse bookings. A key feature of the portal is the live darshan facility, enabling devotees worldwide to experience live telecasts of events at Dargah Sharif.

The ‘Garib Nawaz’ app, designed for devotees, will complement the portal in delivering accessible and user-friendly services.

The Urs Manual to be released by Rijiju will contain the historical background, traditions, and detailed logistical arrangements for the Urs. The manual aims to streamline coordination among the Union Minority Affairs Ministry, Dargah Committee, and district administration, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.