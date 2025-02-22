PM Modi to release 19th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme at Bhagalpur, Bihar on Feb 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme at Bhagalpur, Bihar on Monday.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the media regarding the upcoming release of the 19th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a Central Sector Scheme launched on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000/- per eligible farmer family. So far, more than Rs 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments.

Chouhan mentioned that Farmer welfare is the top priority of the Modi government.

The aim is to increase production, reduce the cost of production, ensure fair prices for produce, compensate for crop losses, diversify agriculture, and reduce costs through important schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

The Union Agriculture Minister said he is pleased to inform that the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be transferred by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a single click into the accounts of farmers from Bhagalpur on February 24, 2025.

This release will symbolise six years of successful implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme, which continues to strengthen the financial well-being of farmers across the country.

The Union Minister mentioned that a “Kisan Samman Samaroh” in this regard will be organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India in coordination with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (AH&D), Government of India, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and Government of Bihar at Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Chouhan said during the 18th instalment release of PM-KISAN, the instalment was released to about 9 crore 60 lakh farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been actively making sustained efforts to add any eligible farmers who have been missed out and through these efforts the number of farmers who will receive the 19th instalment has gone up.

More than 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country will be benefitted through the 19th instalment release, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without involvement of any middlemen, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

He mentioned that Bihar alone has received more than Rs 25,497 crores through previous instalments, benefiting more than 86.56 lakh farmers in the state.

In the 19th instalment, about 76.37 lakh farmers will benefit from more than Rs 1,591 crore, bringing the total benefit amount transferred to beneficiaries in Bihar to around Rs 27,088 crore.

In Bhagalpur only, so far over Rs 813.87 crore have been transferred to around 2.82 Lakh beneficiaries under 18 instalments of PM KISAN.

In the 19th instalment around 2.48 lakhs beneficiaries will receive benefits of over Rs 51.22 crore. With this the total amount will reach around Rs 865.09 crore.

The Union Agriculture Minister mentioned that the event will not only be organized in Bihar but is being organized at every level. The state governments will parallelly organize events at the state, district, block and gram panchayat level.