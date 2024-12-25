PM Modi to participate in Veer Bal Diwas programme on tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Veer Bal Diwas, a nationwide celebration honouring children as the foundation of India’s future, on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam here.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The prime minister will launch ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’. It aims at improving the nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening implementation of nutrition related services and by ensuring active community participation.

Various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organized through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, poster-making among others will be undertaken in schools, Child Care Institutions and Anganwadi centres.

Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme.