PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest mobility expo in India, on Friday here at Bharat Mandapam.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Expo will be held from January 17 to 22 across three separate venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The Expo will host over nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences and pavilions. In addition, It will also feature state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaboration between industry and regional levels.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella. This year’s expo will have a special emphasis on the global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

The expo is an industry-led and government-supported initiative being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations.