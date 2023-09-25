PM Modi to give 51,000 appointment letters to recruits for govt jobs on Sept 26

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will distribute about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on 26th September, 2023 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.