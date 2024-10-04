PM Modi to begin Maharashtra tour on Saturday to inaugurate key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his Maharashtra tour on Saturday to launch a series of initiatives in Washim and Mumbai.

In Washim, Modi will inaugurate projects related to agriculture and animal husbandry valued at approximately Rs 23,300 crore. He will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

The PM will also pay tributes at Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim. Thereafter, at around 11:30 AM, he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

Additionally, the prime minister will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

PM Modi will further dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore. He will also launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology.

Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0.

On his arrival to Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key metro and road projects, and inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line – 3 worth around Rs 14,120 crore.

PM will lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project as well as the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar.

In Navi Mumbai, PM will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore.

Also the Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore is also on the agenda.