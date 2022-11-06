PM Modi to address a rally in Telangana on 12 Nov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public rally at Ramagundam in Telangana on 12 November while on a visit to the state to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the nation.

The state unit of BJP announced that the party plans to hold a huge gathering at the Ramagundam Industrial area and urged leaders and cadres to mobilize people to make the public meeting a success.

It aims to mobilize at least one lakh people for the rally.

The BJP state leadership held its first preparatory meeting with leaders of Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

The BJP wants to ensure that the benefits of renovating the fertilizer factory at the cost of Rs 6120 crore should be explained to the farmers of the state as well as the entire of South India since there won’t be any shortage of fertilizers.

Although the price of fertilisers has increased tremendously in the international market the government is providing subsidies, spending thousands of crores so that farmers are not burdened.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip the Prime Minister’s visit once again.

A few days back Telangana minister K T Rama Rao had said that the chief minister’s office has not been intimated about the visit although chief secretary Somesh Kumar had held a preparatory meeting with officials on the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.