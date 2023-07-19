# India

PM Modi thanks US for return of trafficked antiquities

IANS | New Delhi | July 19, 2023 2:00 pm

PM Modi thanks US for return of trafficked antiquities (photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the US government for returning 105 trafficked antiquities.

Responding to the tweet by the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., Modi said: “This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history.”

The antiquities were handed over by US authorities to the Embassy officials at a ceremony held at the Consulate in New York on Monday.

The process was undertaken as a follow-up to Modi’s state visit to the US in June.

“105 trafficked antiquities, representing diverse regions and traditions of India, returning home! The antiquities, handed over by the US side as a follow-up to the historic State Visit of Prime Minister @narendramodi, date as far back as the 2nd century AD, and include notable cultural and religious heritage,” the Embassy had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Some of these antiquities include a 12-13th century marble arch from Rajasthan, a 14-15th century Apsara from Central India, a 14-15th century Sambandar from South India and a 17-18th century bronze Nataraja, also from South India.

