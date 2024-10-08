PM Modi terms BJP’s win in Haryana as ‘victory of politics of development and good governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the BJP’s third successive win in Haryana Assembly elections as ” the victory of politics of development and good governance” and complimented National Conference (NC) for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Heartfelt gratitude to Haryana! I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again. This is the victory of politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated all the BJP workers for the party’s win in Haryana Assembly elections.

“I also congratulate all my colleagues who worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state well, but have also conveyed our development agenda to them. As a result of this, BJP has achieved this historic victory in Haryana,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Modi said the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special.

“They (elections) were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” he said.

“I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections,” Modi said.