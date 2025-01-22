PM Modi slams AAP govt for ignoring middle class, youth in Delhi

On a day AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal charged the Centre with doing little for the middle class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly ignoring the middle class and the youth and not fulfilling any of its promises during its 10-year rule.

“The people of Delhi are frustrated and openly questioning the unfulfilled promises of AAP. Women, in particular, are leading the charge to bring change and end the reign of AAP,” the Prime Minister said during an online interactive session of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative with BJP’s booth-level workers in Delhi.

“In Delhi, the ‘Aapda’ that AAP has brought, what they do is, they should have used their share of the money to improve the streets of Delhi, build the sewer system, create parks, focus on cleanliness, and provide parking facilities. But the people of ‘Aapda’ haven’t fulfilled a single responsibility in Delhi,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further attacked the AAP government claiming that the youth of Delhi hates ‘AAP-DA’ people and is in a mood to punish them. “The youth has seen how ‘AAP-DA’ people lied to Delhi and did scams,” Modi said.

He said this time, BJP-NDA is going to get 100 per cent votes of the youth of Delhi.

Modi said the youth of Delhi want employment and self-employment opportunities to increase here, Delhi should become a startup hub, there should be a government that works according to the aspirations of its youth.

“That’s why the first choice of the youth of Delhi is BJP,” Modi said.

Stressing that even after 11 years in power, the AAP government did not work for the people in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated the BJP’s “Sheesh Mahal” jibe.

“Today, the people of Delhi, looking at the Sheesh Mahal, remember the lies and deception. This is the living proof of the betrayal of the people. During their reign, millions of rupees were poured into the Sheesh Mahal, yet the same people left Delhi residents struggling for clean water,” he said.

“The problem of dirty drinking water persists in Delhi. Today, water and tanker mafia are flourishing and the people of Delhi are forced to drink contaminated drinking water…AAPda is not concerned about this,” PM Modi said, highlighting that the BJP government has worked towards making clean water accessible to the remotest villages of India and will do this in Delhi if the people give them a chance.

PM Modi also said that the AAP “does not care” about the people of Delhi and that is why they are not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides health insurance to people.

Hitting out at the AAP and Congress, the PM said both the parties had betrayed the people of Delhi during their respective tenures.

“The people of Delhi are now fed up with AAP’s AAP and their lies and deceit. First, the Congress and then AAP’s AAP have betrayed the people of Delhi a lot,” the Prime Minister said.

Mentioning the aspiration of the middle class the PM said, “the BJP has considered the middle class as the backbone of the country’s economy. Understanding the aspirations of the middle class, we are creating every modern facility from education to health. But the disaster of these AAP people has given only troubles and problems to the middle class in Delhi.”

“The Government of India today spends a lot of budget for the ease of living and ease of travel of the middle class of Delhi. We have addressed the aspirations of the middle class of Delhi. Today, the metro has reached every nook and corner of Delhi, there is a network of national highways and expressways. All this is being done by the Government of India,” said the PM during direct dialogue with the BJP workers.

Most of the top ten hospitals in Delhi are managed by the Central Government, he said.

Taking a jibe at APP, the PM said, “These AAP-Da people are two steps ahead of Congress. It took seven decades for destruction and evil to come into Congress. But AAP took just seven months to inherit all the evils and now in the last nine years, they have doubled those evils.”

Modi assigned the BJP booth-level workers with a task to expose the AAP by taking pictures of broken drains, garbage heaps and lacking basic amenities and to share them with location.

“The BJP booth worker has a big responsibility to expose them (AAP people). You should take pictures of every street of your booth, make videos where dirty water is flowing, drains are broken, there are heaps of garbage and share those pictures with people along with the location,” the PM said.

“We have to remember that the biggest goal is to form a BJP government. We have to free Delhi from the troubles and problems that AAP-Da has put it in. Only when this happens, the resolution to make Delhi the developed capital of developed India will be fulfilled,” he said.