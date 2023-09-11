PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince MBS hold bilateral talks; defence, trade corridor top agenda

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who is on a three-day state visit to India, Monday held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. A high level delegation from respective countries also accompanied the two leaders during their meeting. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

The Crown Prince had arrived in India on Saturday and stayed back after attending the 18th G20 Summit in the national capital over the weekend. During their bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed wide range of issues, including trade, defence and the mega India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

Prior to their bilateral meeting, officials of Saudi Arabian and Indian government met in Delhi signed several MoUs. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders will co-chair the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council the, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Bilateral significant after India-Middle East-Europe corridor announcement

The bilateral is significant after PM Modi announced a mega India-Middle East-Europe railways and shipping corridor. The ambitious project is being considered a game changer in bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India.

The corridor is believed to be the brain child of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Modi. The US and Europe also joined hands in a bid to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Ceremonial Reception for Saudi Crown Prince

Earlier in the day, His Royal Highness was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he also inspected a combined defence services Guard of Honour. The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince was received by President Dropoudi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking to reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said, “Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu before his departure to Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince arrived in India on Saturday to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.