During an interaction with recipients of the ‘Rashtriya Bal Puruskar Winners 2020 ‘, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday revealed the secret of his glowing face.

“Someone asked me many years ago, how come you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and I sweat so much that I massage my face with it and it gives me a glow,” NDTV was quoted PM Modi as saying.

During the interaction with the children, PM Modi advised them to ‘work hard and sweat hard’. He told them to sweat very hard at least four times a day.

PM Modi was interacting with 49 school children at his residence who won national awards in different categories. These children were from different parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in categories like art and culture, innovation, academics, social service, sports, and bravery, reports said.

He also told the students about two paths that they might have to choose in their journey. “In one, when people win awards and honours, they become arrogant and stop performing. On the other, some people accept awards as an encouragement to do even better,” he said.

PM Modi also took Twitter to congratulate every winner for their accomplishments in their respective fields. In a series of tweets, he posted photographs of the award winners and gave a short summary of the winner.

Congratulating children at the event, PM Modi expressed confidence in these children to do more good deeds in future.