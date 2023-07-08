Five months ahead of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government saying the Congress meant ‘Loot ki Dookan, Jhoot ka Baazar; in the last four years of Gehlot rule. The PM was addressing the BJP state unit’s rally in Norangdesar village near Bikaner after laying a foundation stone and dedicating various schemes at a special event.
“We send money for schemes from Delhi, here Congress’s claw (panja) trap that all in one swoop. The Congress government has done a lot of damage to Rajasthan in four years and Congress leaders also know that very well. Congress means “Loot ki Dookan, Jhoot ka Bazaar” (shop of loot, and bazaar of lies)”, Modi said in his 25 minutes speech.
“The farmers of Rajasthan have become the biggest victim of Congress’s politics of lies. In the last elections, the top Congress leaders had promised to waive off the loans of the farmers. Their leader had vowed to waive the loan in 10 days. Was the loan waived in 10 days, or 10 months or even in four years,” Modi asked the audience.
At the beginning of his speech, Modi said, “The enthusiasm of the crowd present here shows that not only has the temperature risen in Rajasthan, but the public’s anger has also gone up against the Congress government. When the public’s temperature rises, it melts the power of those at the helm.”
In an indirect jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, ” Congress is such a party that when it remains in power, it makes the country hollow. When it is out of power, it defames the country by going abroad.”
Modi made a personal remark at Rajasthan Chief Minister and said, “Ashok Gehlot is engaged in saving the future of his son. He is not bothered about the sons and daughters of the state. Many ministers are angry with him about this. Several ministers are anticipating their defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, and vacating the government bungalows ahead of the polls.”
Claiming that Rajasthan has become an industry of paper leak, Modi accused every minister and MLA of the Gehlot government and said, “Here everyone is pulling each other’s leg. Bargaining is being done openly to strengthen their respective lies. The MLAs of one group have got a free license to loot. The public will decide the future of Rajasthan in a democratic manner. Now Rajasthan needs development, not complaints.”
Recalling an old story that happened before the CM in a public gathering, Modi said, “The teachers here have openly told the chief minister that any case of transfer entails bribery but no one is caught. In Rajasthan, the protectors are becoming the predators alluding to crime against women. Rajasthan has the maximum number of rape cases, but the whole government is engaged in saving the rapists. And, Gehlot is busy saving the future of his son.”
While recalling his liking for the Bikaneri Rasgula and Bhujia Papad, the two popular snacks of Rajasthan, he also said, “Rajasthan has the potential to grow at a fast pace. That’s why we are making record investments here. There is immense potential for industrial development here. That’s why we are facilitating connectivity here. This corridor will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.”
He appealed that Rajasthan needed a double-engine government, for sustainable development and stability after the assembly polls. And, the state should be saved from ‘parivarvad ki sarkar‘ which destroys the progress and growth of the state.
Toward the end, he asked the audience to switch on their mobile lights and show them to the people who are away from the rally.