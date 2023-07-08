Five months ahead of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government saying the Congress meant ‘Loot ki Dookan, Jhoot ka Baazar; in the last four years of Gehlot rule. The PM was addressing the BJP state unit’s rally in Norangdesar village near Bikaner after laying a foundation stone and dedicating various schemes at a special event.

“We send money for schemes from Delhi, here Congress’s claw (panja) trap that all in one swoop. The Congress government has done a lot of damage to Rajasthan in four years and Congress leaders also know that very well. Congress means “Loot ki Dookan, Jhoot ka Bazaar” (shop of loot, and bazaar of lies)”, Modi said in his 25 minutes speech.

“The farmers of Rajasthan have become the biggest victim of Congress’s politics of lies. In the last elections, the top Congress leaders had promised to waive off the loans of the farmers. Their leader had vowed to waive the loan in 10 days. Was the loan waived in 10 days, or 10 months or even in four years,” Modi asked the audience.