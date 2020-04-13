Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come,” the Prime Minister said.

On April 13, 1919, on the day of the festival of Baisakhi, British forces led by Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer opened fire on hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the British government.

At least 400 people were killed after some 50 British soldiers opened fire within the walled enclosure in Jallianwala Bagh. However, Indian figures put the toll at closer to 1,000.

Jallianwala Bagh is located in the vicinity of the Golden Temple complex, Amritsar. It houses a museum, gallery and a number of memorial structures.