Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and lit up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial.

Four ‘Victory Mashaals’ lit from the Eternal Flame of the National War Memorial will now be carried to various parts of the country, including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the venue, unveiled the logo for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to mark the anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said, “I salute the tradition of valor and valor of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new legend in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them.”

In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over the Pakistan Army, which led to creation of a Nation — Bangladesh — and also resulted in the largest military Surrender after World War-II. From December 16, the nation will be celebrating 50 years of Indo-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.