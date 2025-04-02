PM Modi: National Educational Policy paves way for making a self-reliant nation

Highlighting the historic transformation of India’s education sector in the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as India’s intellectual renaissance, paving the way for a self-reliant, globally competitive nation through education and innovation.

Responding to a post by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on X, the PM stated, “Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp highlights how India’s education sector has undergone a historic transformation in the last decade. NEP 2020 is more than a reform; it is India’s intellectual renaissance, paving the way for a self-reliant, globally competitive nation through education and innovation.”

Mr Pradhan, in his post, said the NEP 2020 represents a decisive break from the ”inglorious past” when corruption and governance deficit were the defining features of the country’s educational system. The policy is not merely an education reform, it is the intellectual decolonisation that India had awaited for a long time, he said.

”Nothing could be further from the truth than the argument that the education system has veered off its course in the last decade,” the education minister said and drew attention to an article he has written in a newspaper to showcase the ”true picture” of India’s educational transformation.

In the article, Mr Pradhan said the NEP has restored primacy to all Indian languages and knowledge traditions, overcoming the decades of ‘English First’ policies. ”The government remains focused on building a Viksit Bharat wherein education truly liberates and empowers. The decade ahead will witness an educational renaissance that honours India’s past while fearlessly embracing the future. India’s educational system has finally broken free from colonial shadows and ideological captivity. It stands poised to fulfil the dreams of Millions of Indias,” the minister said.

He said one of the primary objectives of the NEP is to correct structural inequalities inherited from centralised, rigid and elitist frameworks.