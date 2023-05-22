PM Modi makes eco-friendly statement with sadri jacket at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again showcased his commitment to eco-friendly fashion by wearing the exquisite chandan-shade sadri jacket at the G7 summit on Sunday.

The jacket, made from recycled PET bottles, garnered attention during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan.

The Indian prime minister is known to make statements with his style of dressing, be it his headgear, jackets or shawls. After donning the jacket during the Lok Sabha Budget session, his decision to wear it once again at the G7 Summit reaffirms his commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices.

As a global leader, his fashion statement carries significant symbolic weight, inspiring world leaders and citizens alike to take action and protect our environment. Repeatedly supporting eco-friendly practices, Modi exemplifies how even the smallest sartorial decisions can convey profound messages. His attire serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our planet and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The jacket was from EcoLine Clothing, a brand which is into PET bottle recycling and sustainable textiles in India.

Giving details about the jacket, Senthil Sankar, Managing Partner at EcoLine Clothing said, “The jackets (sean blue & chandan) were presented to the PM during India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru in February. After wearing it during the Budget session in the Parliament, he wore it in the G7 summit. The jackets were custom-made for PM Modi.”

The jacket has a soft hand feel, moisture absorbent anti-static, antimicrobial feature made out of polyester pinstripe fabric. The makers informed that it took 25 to 28 PET bottles to be recycled for this jacket.