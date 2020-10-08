Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a public movement today and appealed everyone to unite in the fight against corona.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister appealed everyone to unite in the fight against Corona. Reiterating the key message of “wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice do gaj ki doori”, the Prime Minister said together we will succeed and win against the Covid-19.

The campaign is being launched with the aim to encourage People’s Participation. Under the campaign, a COVID-19 Pledge will be taken by all. A Concerted Action Plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries/ Departments and State Governments/ Union Territories with the following highlights: