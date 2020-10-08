Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a public movement today and appealed everyone to unite in the fight against corona.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister appealed everyone to unite in the fight against Corona. Reiterating the key message of “wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice do gaj ki doori”, the Prime Minister said together we will succeed and win against the Covid-19.
आइए, कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए एकजुट हों!
हमेशा याद रखें:
मास्क जरूर पहनें।
हाथ साफ करते रहें।
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें।
‘दो गज की दूरी’ रखें।
#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/L3wfaqlhDn
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020
The campaign is being launched with the aim to encourage People’s Participation. Under the campaign, a COVID-19 Pledge will be taken by all. A Concerted Action Plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries/ Departments and State Governments/ Union Territories with the following highlights:
- Region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.
- Simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen
- Dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms
- Banners and Posters at public places; involving Frontline workers and Targeting Beneficiaries of Government Schemes
- Hoardings/ wall paintings/ electronic display boards in government premises
- Involvement of Local and National influencers to drive home the message
- Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation
- Audio messages; pamphlets/ brochures on awareness
- Seeking support of Local Cable Operators for running COVID messages
- Coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact