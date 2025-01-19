PM Modi lauds Assam’s ‘Hathibandhu’ initiative in his Mann Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Assam’s innovative ‘Hathibandhu’ initiative for mitigating human-elephant conflict during his monthly Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

The initiative, which focuses on creating a harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants, was highlighted as a natural and sustainable solution to this pressing issue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude on his official X handle, thanking the Prime Minister for bringing global attention to the programme. “Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji spoke about the Hathibandhu initiative of Assam in his #MannKiBaat address,” Sarma wrote, emphasising that the project has reduced man-elephant conflicts through a sustainable approach.

As part of the initiative, 30 hectares of private land in the Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts have been planted with napier grass, providing a dedicated food source for elephants.

This has significantly reduced incidents of crop raiding, benefiting both local communities and wildlife. The Chief Minister noted that approximately 8,000 people have gained from the initiative, which he described as a “win-win” solution.