PM Modi lands in Ahmedabad for Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The investors summit, PM Modi said, will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed is very special.

The prime minister said that he has a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and that he is glad to see how it has contributed to Gujarat’s growth.

“I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people,” he added.

During his two-day visit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

He is also scheduled to visit the GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year’s summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opp