The organisers of ground breaking ceremony ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the construction of a ‘majestic’ Ram janma bhoomi temple in Ayodhya are making efforts to project Lord Ram as a global icon not the revered deity of Hindus alone in the country.

Amid hectic preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on 5 August to take part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ it is learnt that Modi is likely to issue two postal stamps to commemorate the occasion.

One of the stamps is likely to depict images of Ram from other countries. Another stamp is expected to depict the model of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Research Institute has printed big posters and cutouts of images of Ramlila from different countries to showcase the cultural presence of Ram across the world.

These cutouts will be put up on the entire 4.5 km route of PM’s cavalcade from Saket Degree College to the site of temple.

The walls and pillars of the city are being painted with images of Lord Ram and scenes from Ramayana. Non-stop recitation of Ram Charitra Manas will be organised at the 25 spots along the PM’s route.