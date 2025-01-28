PM Modi inaugurates 38th National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 38th National Games in a colourful opening ceremony showcasing Uttarakhand’s religious heritage and biodiversity that was witnessed by around 10,000 athletes gearing up to compete for podium finishes across 32 disciplines.

Highlighting on the theme of a ‘Green Games’, PM Modi urged people to discard the use of plastic materials and called for adopting eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Raising concerns on the issue of obesity that has plagued all sections of the society, PM Modi advocated for balanced and nutritious intake, and urged people to avoid oily and unhealthy food.

The Prime Minister also urged all athletes participating at the 38th National Games to compete fiercely keeping the sportsmen spirit in mind, while urging fellow countrymen to adopt a healthy lifestyle with basic physical activity on a daily basis.

India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen took the oath on behalf of all the athletes during the ceremony, which was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with other dignitaries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the stadium along with CM Dhami. An estimated 25,000 spectators packed the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium despite the chilly weather to catch the ceremony live.

The PM had also opened the last two editions of the Games in 2022 (Gujarat) and 2023 (Goa).

After taking a round of the stadium on a decked-up golf cart, Modi was presented a traditional cap, shawl and a memento containing replicas of Games mascot ‘Mauli’ and the medals.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya were the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Commonwealth Games Federation chief Chris Jenkins were also in attendance at the ceremony.

The Games will run till February 14 and events will be held across seven cities of the hill state with Dehradun being the main venue. Around 450 gold medals, and a similar number of silver and bronze medals are at stake.

Hosting the National Game holds a special significance for Uttarakhand as the state is celebrating the 25th year of its creation.

‘Mauli’, inspired by Uttarakhand’s state bird ‘Monal’, is the Games mascot, symbolising the region’s unique natural beauty, diversity and cultural heritage.

Most of the established sporting stars of the country such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu, shooter Manu Bhaker are giving it a miss, leaving the stage for other athletes to make a mark.

Four sports — kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh and rafting — will be demonstration (non-medal) sports.