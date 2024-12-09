PM Modi has accomplished Sardar Patel’s unfinished tasks, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that many tasks like abrogation of Article 370, Ram Mandir and UCC that remained unfinished in Sardar Patel’s short lifetime, were now being accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unveiling 11-foot statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel at the Circuit House here on Sunday, Shah said the abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A, the Uniform Civil Code, the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abolition of triple talaq and protection of the country’s army and border were among the tasks that were left incomplete during Patel’s time.

These were all achieved within 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

Shah said, ”Today, Article 370 no longer exists, and Jammu and Kashmir has become an integral part of India”. He also said that the implementation of the UCC has started in Uttarakhand under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and that triple talaq has been abolished.

Shah asserted that the dream of building the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was realised during PM Modi’s tenure. He noted that earlier, terrorist attacks would occur, and innocent citizens were killed, but after becoming Prime Minister, Mr Modi reorganised the Indian Armed Forces and established a strong defence policy.

He recalled that after the Uri and Pulwama attacks, the Prime Minister responded by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes within 10 days, eliminating terrorists inside Pakistan.

In a veiled reference to the Congress, Shah remarked that such a great personality like Sardar was once overlooked due to the dominance of one family and the party’s vindictive approach, fueled by internal disagreements.

Shah said that the truth cannot be suppressed and will eventually shine like the Sun at the right time. He added that Sardar Patel has now been awarded the Bharat Ratna and that the world’s tallest statue is dedicated to him.