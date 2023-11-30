PM Modi hands out more than 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a virtual interface, handed out more than 51,000 appointment letters to freshly recruited individuals as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Thursday.

In addressing the new recruits, PM Modi acknowledged, “These appointment letters signify the fruit of your dedication and capabilities. You’re stepping into a realm of national development directly intertwined with the people.”

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ initiative was kickstarted by Prime Minister Modi on October 22 the previous year, initiating a campaign aimed at providing 10 lakh government jobs.

“Embracing roles within the Government of India comes with significant responsibilities. Irrespective of your designation or field, prioritizing the welfare of our country’s citizens should remain paramount,” emphasized PM Modi. “The initiative to extend job opportunities to lakhs of young individuals across the nation by the Government of India is ongoing. Today, over 50 thousand young individuals have been granted appointment letters for government roles. This achievement is the culmination of your unwavering efforts and abilities. My heartfelt congratulations to you and your families,” praised the prime minister.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ is unfolding across 37 locations nationwide. The recruitment drive spans various Central Government Departments, as well as State Governments/Union Territories supporting this endeavor. The newly appointed recruits, hailing from diverse regions, will assume roles across several Ministries/Departments, including but not limited to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Ministry of Labour & Employment.

This initiative, the ‘Rozgar Mela’, aligns with the Prime Minister’s staunch commitment to prioritize employment generation. Its implementation is anticipated to catalyze further job creation, offering substantial opportunities for youth empowerment and active engagement in the nation’s development.