PM Modi hails Indian youth as ‘force for global good’ at NCC rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s youth as a “Force For Global Good,” emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping both the nation’s and the world’s future.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister’s Rally at Cariappa Ground, Modi said the global impact of Indian youth is undeniable, with the world’s future impossible to imagine without them. He further stressed that India’s trajectory in the 21st century would be determined by its young generation.

Advertisement

In his address, Modi referred to a recent report that revealed Indian youth have created 1.5 lakh startups and over 100 unicorns in the past decade. He highlighted that more than 200 major global companies are led by people of Indian origin, contributing trillions to the global GDP and improving the lives of millions.

Advertisement

“Indian scientists, researchers, and teachers are driving global progress, and it’s hard to imagine any sector’s future without the talent and strength of India’s youth,” he said.

Reflecting on the growth of the NCC, Modi shared that the cadet strength has risen significantly over the past decade, from 14 lakh in 2014 to 20 lakh today, with over 8 lakh female cadets. The NCC, he noted, is now the largest uniformed youth organization in the world.

Modi also mentioned National Voters Day, which occurred two days ago, and celebrated the increasing participation of young first-time voters. He urged the youth to engage in discussions about the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, calling it a critical topic for India’s democracy. He explained that conducting elections throughout the year creates significant challenges, including disruptions in education and development projects.

He also praised the government’s initiatives that have empowered youth, including self-attestation of documents, the National Education Policy’s flexibility, the Mudra Yojana, and single-window systems for scholarships.

In closing, Modi urged the cadets to dedicate themselves to the goal of a developed India. He emphasized the importance of the Panch Pran, five guiding principles: building a developed India, freeing from the mindset of slavery, taking pride in heritage, fostering unity, and fulfilling duties with honesty. “These principles will guide and inspire every Indian,” he concluded.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets participated in this year’s Republic Day Camp, including 917 girl cadets, marking the highest-ever participation by female cadets. Their involvement in the Prime Minister’s Rally signifies the successful culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 in New Delhi. The theme for this year’s NCC PM Rally was “Yuva Shakti, Viksit Bharat” (Youth Power, Developed India).

The event featured a cultural program performed by over 800 cadets, demonstrating the NCC’s commitment to nation-building. Additionally, the participation of 144 young cadets from 18 friendly foreign countries added excitement and energy to the rally, making it a truly international celebration.