PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Navratri

SNS | New Delhi | September 26, 2022 12:45 pm

Photo: Twitter @narendramodi

On the occasion of Navratri, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the first day of the festivities.

Taking to micrblogging site Twitter, on the beginning of Navratri, Mr Modi prayed to Goddess Shailaputri and wished happiness, health and fortune the grace of the goddess.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister tweeted:

