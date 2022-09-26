PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Navratri

On the occasion of Navratri, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the first day of the festivities.

Taking to micrblogging site Twitter, on the beginning of Navratri, Mr Modi prayed to Goddess Shailaputri and wished happiness, health and fortune the grace of the goddess.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister tweeted:

शक्ति की उपासना के महापर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आस्था और विश्वास का यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022