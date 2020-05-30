Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of their statehood day on Saturday.

“Greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Goa is a land of scenic beauty and warm-hearted people. The state is enriching India’s development trajectory in many sectors. I pray for Goa’s continued progress in the years to come”, the Prime Minister said.

Today Goa marks the 32nd statehood day. On December 17, 1961 India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ordered the military invasion and liberation of Goa.

On May 30, 1987, Goa got the full statehood.