PM Modi greets sportsperson on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on National Sports Day. Taking to microblogging sites, he added, “Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. Recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India.”

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India. pic.twitter.com/g04aqModJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Every Year on August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day raises awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health.

This Day is also celebrated to mark the contribution of India’s sports heroes and champions, honouring their contribution and dedication to bringing laurels to the country.

On August 29, 2012, First National Sports Day was celebrated in India. National Sports Day is also celebrated to mark the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, Widely known as the ‘Hockey Wizard’ and ‘The Magician’.